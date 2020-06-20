Does the name Jo Jorgensen mean anything to you? If not, it should.

She has stepped up to the enormous and unthankful task of trying to take on Donald Trump and Joe Biden to be the next president of the United States.

Those aren't her only opponents. She also has to fight local and national media for coverage. The media should cover all legitimate candidates (on enough state ballots to earn the required electoral votes) and let the voters decide who has earned their vote.

In this time of political and social unrest, maybe a new voice with new ideas is the answer. At least people should hear about their options to determine for themselves. 

Paul McArtor

Albemarle County

Information link: https://joj2020.com/

