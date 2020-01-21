Kaine works to meet Framers’ ideal
John Adams described ours as “a government of laws, not of men.” But in this phrase, he only told half the story.
For if our laws (based on our Constitution) form the scaffolding upon which our democracy leans, then those tasked with carrying out our system of checks and balances — in a word, “men” — are the glue and nails that ensure its maintenance and integrity.
That underlying structure, our Constitution, has been imperiled by recent actions of this and former administrations when they ignored the dictates of Article I by commanding military actions without congressional approval. In response, politicians and constituents are expressing appropriate alarm.
One such voice is our own Sen. Tim Kaine. As a leader in the growing movement to get Congress to reassert its authority over decisions about war, our senator has an impressive record. He has consistently highlighted war powers transgressions committed by the executive branch, regardless of which party held the presidency.
Kaine has spoken out widely on this issue for years. Among his 2019 legislative efforts, he cosponsored an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would have prohibited funds for unconstitutional military action against Iran (Senate Amendment 883 to Senate 1790) as well as legislation against U.S. involvement in the war in Yemen without congressional consent (Senate Joint Resolution 54).
Most recently, shortly after the killing of Maj. Gen. Soleimani, Sen. Kaine introduced a bipartisan resolution (Senate Joint Resolution 68, likely coming up for a vote soon) “to direct the removal of United States Armed Forces from hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran that have not been authorized by Congress.”
Virginians, celebrate this contemporary hero in our midst. Because 100 years hence, history will elevate those such as Sen. Kaine, who so conscientiously defend that document most vital to our democracy.
Carol DiCaprio Herrick
Albemarle County
