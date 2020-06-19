As Albemarle County Public Schools and the community decide what to rename the newly merged charter schools (“Names for charter school narrowed to 10,” The Daily Progress, June 6), I would urge the naming advisory committee and School Board to leave the “Murray” name to Murray Elementary School in Ivy.
This name only became associated with the division’s alternative high school through, as I recall, a fluke of history. My children attended Murray Elementary School in the late 1980s, when it was closed for a short period and they were transferred to Meriwether Lewis. During that period, it became the home of the alternative high school.
However, rapid growth in the western feeder pattern quickly caused the division to reopen Murray Elementary School, so my children were transferred back. Unfortunately, when the alternative high school was relocated to downtown Charlottesville, students had bonded with the name and were allowed to take it with them.
Meanwhile, the name’s original owner, Murray Elementary School, now had a twin that caused ongoing confusion among parents and community members.
Now is an ideal time to correct that misguided decision. It is confusing to have two schools in the same school division — schools with completely different grade levels and missions — sharing the same name.
Please take the survey by June 19 at survey.k12insight.com/r/6rIjG and vote for one of the other more appropriate proposed names, such as Albemarle Collaborative School or Forest Street Laboratory School (its new location off Rose Hill Drive).
Thank you for using common sense in making this decision.
Clover Carroll
Albemarle County
