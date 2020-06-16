I am a parent of a child who wants nothing more for this summer than to be able to go to summer camp.
My family has been doing the right thing. We have stayed home, and self-isolated, and followed every single recommendation that has been given. I fully support flattening the curve and doing our part to keep our community healthy and stop the spread of the virus.
The children of our communities have been troupers. They have been stripped of so many things that are important to them, and they are taking it in stride. More than ever, I think it is time for them to get the experience that they have waited for all year.
I know that some day camps are opening, but I am hoping that Gov. Ralph Northam will open overnight summer camps, as well. Overnight camps are the safe and enriching outdoor experience our kids need right now, the perfect antidote to quarantine.
I am confident that if they are given the chance to open, they will do everything they can to give girls an opportunity to have a safe, meaningful summer experience.
I urge Gov. Northam to consider opening overnight summer camps for the well-being of the children across the state. They deserve this.
Carleen C. Kupcis
Albemarle County
