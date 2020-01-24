Last July, Charlottesville City Council pledged to reduce Charlottesville’s carbon emissions 45% by 2030 and to become carbon-neutral by 2050.
Months later, the council directed city staff to plan a 306-space parking garage where Gualadalara, Lucky 7 and an existing parking lot stand today. The garage will have 306 spaces — or 248 more than currently available. The nearby Albemarle County Courthouse will be allocated 90 spaces of those 306 spaces. That means the garage will contain 158 more spaces than are required to accommodate courthouse parking, plus replace existing parking.
The proposed garage is incompatible with the city’s climate goals. More parking leads to more driving and increased carbon emissions, not to mention greater congestion.
Worse, a draft of the proposed Capital Improvement Plan slashed funds for sidewalks and bicycle infrastructure compared to current spending in the 2020 budget — an error in judgment that would discourage carbon-free travel and push more commuters into cars.
The draft of the CIP also proposed that the Affordable Housing Fund get nothing at all from 2022 through 2025, after having received $800,000 this year and being projected to receive $800,000 next year. Relaxing Charlottesville’s efforts to boost affordable housing also could increase traffic, if low-income residents are forced to move farther from jobs and alternative transportation options.
The city does not need a new parking garage. A study commissioned by the city in 2015 said that then-current parking resources should be maintained (although they should be constantly monitored and re-evaluated, the report said). The report also offered recommendations for reducing parking demand: for example, by improving pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, encouraging the use of public transit and carpooling, and directing drivers to underutilized parking resources.
If Charlottesville is serious about fighting climate change and making housing affordable for everyone, we cannot spend $10 million on a massive new parking structure. Instead, we should invest in smart solutions to reduce parking demand, and accommodate the county court on a smaller lot that uses less of our valuable land.
The Planning Commission voted unanimously against recommending approval of the new garage as proposed; the council should follow its recommendation.
Joshua M. Carp
Charlottesville
