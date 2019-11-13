During this election season, multiple stories have appeared in The Daily Progress regarding the possibility of a change in control of the House and Senate in the General Assembly.
In a story on Oct. 10 headlined “Virginia legislative elections provide a warmup for 2020” (The Daily Progress, print edition), a part of a sentence noted that the next legislature “will help decide who draws congressional maps.”
On Nov. 5, another story, “Control of statehouse in play Tuesday,” also said that next legislature will decide who controls redistricting process.
Finally, on Nov. 6, the day after the election, the story “Dems win full control of Virginia statehouse,” there is mention of a very important event that occurred during the 2019 session. Both houses of the General Assembly strongly passed a constitutional amendment to create a bipartisan redistricting commission to draw the lines for both state and congressional districts.
This has been a primary effort for OneVirginia 2021, for which I have been a volunteer for the past five years: to bring about a system of fair and equitable elections wherein the citizens can choose their representatives rather than vice versa. Our efforts for this bipartisan commission had consistently been dismissed until this past legislative session.
In accordance with the Virginia Constitution, this amendment now must be passed identically in the coming session, in order that the amendment can be placed on the ballot next November for a vote of the people. We encourage all citizens to contact their legislators to support this amendment and to vote for it in the fall of next year.
Joe B. Shaver
Fluvanna County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.