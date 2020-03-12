As the spouse of a Charlottesville firefighter, it is my personal opinion that leadership qualities are essential when firefighters respond to a life-threatening medical emergency or when they enter a burning building to save lives. In any organization, leaders must display character that develops and maintains loyalty and trust. Leaders need to remain calm under pressure.
In firefighting, the stakes are the highest. Lack of good leadership qualities can kill people.
Charlottesville leaders at City Hall and at the Charlottesville Fire Department headquarters are displaying few, if any, leadership qualities in the public debate over staffing needs.
The most important function of city government is to protect people. If Charlottesville’s leaders are incapable of displaying essential leadership qualities in discussing the city’s annual budget, how can citizens remain confident that leaders can be relied upon in a time of crisis, when the lives and safety of the citizens of Charlottesville are at stake?
Peter Pitsiokos
Albemarle County
