Leaf program hampers some residents
Charlottesville’s new leaf collection program is enormously inconvenient for residents. It discriminates especially against elderly and disabled homeowners.
Why has the city adopted this citizen-unfriendly change?
According to the city website, I need to get my leaves to curbside by Nov. 4, Dec. 9, and/or Jan. 13 — but no more than three days prior! There will be no more leaf bags; the leaves must be loose.
I have several large trees. Their leaves normally fill 12-16 bags.
The leaves will not have fallen by Nov. 4. So much for that date. For the first two weeks in December, I will be out of town. So much for the Dec. 9 date. Jan. 13 is, frankly, too late for leaf collection. What about possible snow?
I am elderly and disabled, although I still work full time. For leaf raking, I am dependent on hiring student helpers who are available on certain weekends. None of the students’ availabilities is remotely close to any of the city’s three leaf pickup dates for my neighborhood.
Bottom line: None of the three pickup dates the City has ordained for my street works for me.
Alternatively, the city proposes that I can drive my leaves to an address on Avon Street on Saturday mornings. Does the city imagine that I am going to rent a pickup truck for this purpose?
My real estate taxes for 2019 have been assessed at $3,130.25. What am I getting for this amount of money? Very little. I believe that I ought at least to be able to count on a system of leaf collection that is flexible and accommodating for homeowners. Please, Charlottesville, make things easy for people!
Elections are coming up. I invite candidates for election to City Council to respond. I’d like to hear their position on Charlottesville leaf collection.
Lorna Martens
Charlottesville
https://www.charlottesville.org/departments-and-services/departments-h-z/public-works/public-service/leaf-collection
