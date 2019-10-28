As a practicing emergency physician in Charlottesville, I have seen a huge shift in which patients bear more and more of the burden to pay for their health care, even when they are fully insured.

The issue of “surprise billing” — in which patients are not notified in advance that they are receiving care from an out-of-network provider — is one that I feel we need to address in a comprehensive, fair and measured way.

I became an emergency physician so I could take care of patients regardless of their ability to pay. I am very distressed when I hear that patients might be jeopardizing their health and might hesitate to come see me because they are afraid their insurance might not cover their care.

Working together through the Medical Society of Virginia, physicians, hospitals and patient-advocate groups offered a fair and reasonable solution last year in the legislature that protected patients by banning surprise billing in emergency settings. Unfortunately, it did not pass. We remain dedicated to solving this problem and are now looking to the national stage, where this issue has also reached a fever pitch.

As Congress works to address this problem, it should be wary of any solutions that could compromise patient access or affordability, such as proposals that call for a government “benchmarking” solution. The benchmarking model being proposed would allow insurers to set the rates they would pay to out-of-network physicians, with no transparency or oversight.

Instead, we’re asking Sen. Mark Warner and Sen. Tim Kaine to look to a more balanced solution: independent dispute resolution. IDR would ban the practice of surprise billing, protect patients at the front end, and put the burden back on the insurers and providers to negotiate fair, regionally based reimbursements.

Emergency physicians agree that there needs to be a solution to surprise billing. That’s why we need our senators and congressional leaders — such as Rep. Bobby Scott, chairman of the Education and Labor Committee — to pass a federal IDR solution.

Debra G. Perina

Greene County

