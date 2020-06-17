I will be voting for candidate John Lesinski in the Democratic primary for the 5th District on June 23 and for the Democratic candidate in the presidential election on Nov. 3. Here is why.
All four of the Democratic candidates running to be the party’s nominee for representative for the 5th District, in my view, are highly qualified and committed for all the right reasons.
While three have substantive knowledge in certain important areas, I believe only John Lesinski has the competent, mature leadership that cuts across party lines and a broad range of issues and would allow him to reach out to all citizens of the 5th District and represent their interests. John has shown that he sincerely believes that we have more in common than we have that splinters us apart as a nation.
On his website, John shows that he has the focus to address a crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic and yet keep his eye on longer term reforms such as health care, the climate crisis and infrastructure development. Finally, his long career as a colonel in the Marine Corps verifies his commitment to his country.
I believe Virginians in the 5th District deserve representation that is better than this. Please join me in voting for John Lesinski.
Jim Pyles
Albemarle County
