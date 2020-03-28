COVID-19 is reordering daily life in Virginia and around the U.S. This strain of coronavirus seems to have originated in China and thus President Trump — with characteristic xenophobic overtone, likes to refer to it as the Chinese virus. 

In recognition of his role in facilitating COVID-19’s spread in the U.S. through very late preparation and, at a rally, blowing off criticism of his response to the crisis as a Democratic and media hoax, I propose referring to this pathogen as the Trump-Chinese virus. To acknowledge the top-billing he always craves, his name goes first.

Harry L. Parlette

Albemarle County

