COVID-19 is reordering daily life in Virginia and around the U.S. This strain of coronavirus seems to have originated in China and thus President Trump — with characteristic xenophobic overtone, likes to refer to it as the Chinese virus.
In recognition of his role in facilitating COVID-19’s spread in the U.S. through very late preparation and, at a rally, blowing off criticism of his response to the crisis as a Democratic and media hoax, I propose referring to this pathogen as the Trump-Chinese virus. To acknowledge the top-billing he always craves, his name goes first.
Harry L. Parlette
Albemarle County
References:
https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2020/03/12/814522489/singapore-wins-praise-for-its-covid-19-strategy-the-u-s-does-not
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.