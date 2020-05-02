It would be a great day in America if the leaders in our government, especially the president, would try to fulfill some of the promises of the Preamble to our Constitution — specifically where it says "to promote the general welfare."
The nation is suffering the horrific tragedy of the COVID-19 virus. A great place to start that fulfillment, dealing with this nightmare, would be to place scientists, epidemiologists and physicians in the position of directing the course of accurate information instead of what borders on "witch-doctory" coming from politicians, especially President Trump.
The daily outpouring of distortions, misinformation and outright dangerous claims coming from the White House and other politicians is surely no way to promote the general welfare. Some of it is life-threatening.
There is fear of a large spike in infections and deaths from politicians' efforts to reopen the economy. President Trump goes further in his desire to reopen schools, creating what will amount to a giant Petri dish for asymptomatic schoolchildren carrying the virus home to their families.
This is a time where egos must take the back seat to the pros.
Harry Tenney
Charlottesville
