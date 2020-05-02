Cassandra Dovel's April 30 letter on the new UVa logos was a rare pleasure to read (“One hit, several misses on UVa logo,” The Daily Progress).
Even if her opinion hadn't been spot on, which it was, I would still have reread it several times for the sheer joy of reading her well thought-out, persuasive, comprehensive, concise assessment of the topic. Her excellent word choices saved the reader slogging through an article 10 times the length.
I only wish I could praise her writing with the skill with which she wrote it. My wife agreed with my take on her letter. I hope she writes more.
Frank M. McCraw
Fluvanna County
