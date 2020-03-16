I am writing in response to The Daily Progress story headlined “Gallery highlights student interpretations of Freedom and Liberation Day,” published on March 5.
I am really inspired by this project related to the newly celebrated Freedom and Liberation Day in Charlottesville, commemorating the date when African Americans were freed from enslavement in the city and surrounding county, because I agree that it is really important to encourage young students to be engaged in learning about the history of where they live.
I am sure that through the research these kids were able to do, they now have a better understanding of what life was like in the past and the injustices that unfortunately used to be the norm.
It is encouraging to know that through this project, students are likely to have accumulated a sense of empathy that they didn’t have before, and that through their artwork in various media, citizens, too, will gain a stronger sense of empathy regarding their home’s past in which African Americans were mistreated.
I think this is important for everyone in any community: We should all make a thoughtful effort to understand the past, because where we come from and because where we are shapes who we are.
Madison Root
Harrisonburg
