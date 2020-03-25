In these challenging times, we must pull together and share informed insights for the common good. In that spirit, I offer the following personal observation:
Understandably, drive-through windows and takeout orders are in demand. However, caution is warranted. Aside from the prospect of workers coughing and sneezing on one's food and other sanitation concerns hidden from plain view (I know: I used to work in restaurants before pursuing a career in law enforcement, national security, law), I would be concerned about contamination from the hand-to-hand exchange of cash and credit cards — convenient vehicles for germs.
According to a recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the coronavirus can remain infectious on some surfaces, including plastic, for up to 72 hours. Imagine this regrettable scenario: John pulls up to the drive-through window or comes into the establishment to pick up a takeout order. Unbeknown to John, due to asymptomatic incubation of the virus, he unfortunately is infected. He then hands Mary, the cashier, his credit card. Mary, who potentially is infected after handling John’s credit card, repeats the hand-to-hand transaction with the next customer — Jane.
In this brief, innocent transaction, how likely is it that the virus has spread between our characters — John, Mary and Jane? And by the way, the same issue is presented when we use the pharmacy drive-through window. Following payment, each customer is handed a clipboard and pen to sign for the prescription. How many hands have interacted with those instruments?
I feel deeply for the impact this crisis has had on restaurant workers and their families. I would be the first to vote for raising taxes in order to provide emergency unemployment benefits to laid-off workers. I proudly swept floors and washed dishes in restaurants.
Yet we must fight this virus war on all fronts, which entails considering how our conveniences help us or potentially hurt us. Like the many epidemics that we have faced throughout history — typhoid fever, bird flu, polio, etc. — we will conquer this one. Together. Intelligently. Resourcefully.
Shenandoah Titus
Albemarle County
