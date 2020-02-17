After the Civil War came to an end, soon after the surrender of Confederate forces, Abraham Lincoln said this:

"With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in, to bind up the nation's wounds, to care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan, to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace among ourselves and with all nations."

After the impeachment trial Trump, sows vitriol and seeks revenge.

This clearly demonstrates greatness versus something far less than mediocre.

Harry Tenney

Charlottesville

