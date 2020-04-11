When local, state and national governments were scrambling to respond to COVID-19, two locals were ready. Paula Archey and Melissa Techman were there to save the day and provide accurate information to the community.
Are they health-care providers? Politicians? No. Our superheros are the school librarians at Western Albemarle High School.
As a current teacher at Western, I was a part of a community that was unsure what the future held during the week of March 9. Students and faculty were all somewhere on a spectrum that ranged from “we’ll be fine and unaffected” to “the zombie apocalypse is coming.” There was a struggle to get accurate information in a timely manner and to understand how to best prepare.
Enter Paula Archey and Melissa Techman. They made it their mission to stay on top of the latest news and to disseminate accurate information to community members. They reached out to teachers with resources, and they made it their mission to send home as many books as possible so students would have something to read during social isolation.
Two days before closures were announced, Paula Archey and Melissa Techman published this article in School Library Journal: “A Mini Clearinghouse on Coronavirus, Created by School Librarians,” in order to help other librarians across the country prepare. Their article includes curated resources for schools and families to access, and it begins to set the stage for eventual online learning.
While schools are closed, Paula Archey and Melissa Techman have maintained contact with their regular library visitors and interns. They have reached out to teachers to provide resources and access to online texts. The home page to the library website has been updated to provide activities for students to do while isolated.
Paula Archey, Melissa Techman and librarians around the country are going above and beyond to ensure that communities still have access to the materials they need. They have remained steadfast in their mission to promote access, creativity and positivity. While we thank the many individuals that have helped our community, let us not forget the unassuming and powerful superhero: the school librarian.
Monica Laux
Charlottesville
