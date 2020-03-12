Many residents may be pleased to read about the goals behind Charlottesville’s plans to revamp gifted education programs. Like any other city, Charlottesville needs to look deeply at its own history and critique the systems that have enabled different kinds of exclusivity and oppression throughout its history.
Inarguably, it’s also the job of any school system to lift up all of its students. But as educators in Charlottesville City and Albemarle County work to make changes in their school systems, they should think carefully about how they wield terms like “gifted.”
“Giftedness” is a term used by neuropsychologists to identify brain-based differences that cause certain people to learn and experience the world differently.
Moreover, people who fall into this category have heightened sensory, emotional, and intellectual responses that can create many challenges; research shows that many gifted people do not thrive or achieve success, due to high levels of anxiety and depression, among other issues. In essence, giftedness isn’t always a gift, and it’s a special need in its own right.
I ask our educators this: When we talk about revising curricula in schools, do we jump up and down wishing that more of our kids are identified for special education? We do not. We don’t hold our breath, hoping that our kids will be included in that category of difference, because it isn’t synonymous with ideals of elevated achievement.
I think the desire to revamp gifted education emanates from a deeper well, one borne by systemic inequalities, that has proponents wishing that all kids will be successful in school, that all kids will be labeled smart and capable of achievement. And while that’s a noble goal, conflating “giftedness” with “smartness” threatens to invalidate the specific needs of children with their own challenges to overcome.
I hope the school boards will do more research about the neuroscience and psychology of giftedness and use their findings to reformulate their curricula. What we need is a better identification process for the specific needs of different learners, not a systematic leveling of programs designed to support those needs.
Lauren H. Duncan
Albemarle County
References:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.