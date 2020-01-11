This May will mark a sad anniversary. It will have been five years since the McIntire Golf Course was closed.

Although some of the original layout is gone — due to the John Warner Parkway, which has made a mess of things at its intersection with the U.S. 250 Bypass — the course surely could have remained open with what was left.

Why was it shut down? To make way for a botanical park. Anyone seen it yet? You haven't, because the organizers don't have enough money.

This historic course should never have been closed until the earth-moving equipment showed up on site to transform the area into the dream of the few for a new Charlottesville amenity to show off to the world.

Robert H. Butler

Albemarle County

References:

www.dailyprogress.com/news/local/mcintire-park-golf-course-to-close-permanently-may/article_214729ae-fb47-11e4-81ab-3bf2082ac356.html

www.dailyprogress.com/news/local/mcintire-botanical-garden-seeks-community-support/article_3ff2604c-3317-11e9-8f10-b781465aaa0d.html

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments