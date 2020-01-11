This May will mark a sad anniversary. It will have been five years since the McIntire Golf Course was closed.
Although some of the original layout is gone — due to the John Warner Parkway, which has made a mess of things at its intersection with the U.S. 250 Bypass — the course surely could have remained open with what was left.
Why was it shut down? To make way for a botanical park. Anyone seen it yet? You haven't, because the organizers don't have enough money.
This historic course should never have been closed until the earth-moving equipment showed up on site to transform the area into the dream of the few for a new Charlottesville amenity to show off to the world.
Robert H. Butler
Albemarle County
References:
www.dailyprogress.com/news/local/mcintire-park-golf-course-to-close-permanently-may/article_214729ae-fb47-11e4-81ab-3bf2082ac356.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.