Most people who die from COVID-19 have been become critically ill, were admitted to the hospital, were placed in an ICU, and required a ventilator. There are choices to be made at each of those transitions. The early data show that elders have more severe symptoms and are less likely to survive COVID-19 despite full efforts in ICUs. Having underlying medical issues increases our risks.
Because of our advanced age we are also more at risk of serious complications from COVID-19. Although here aren’t many studies, and the number of people who have been studied is small, there is still valuable information.
Advance Directives are important for everyone regardless of age. As elders, we should make sure our families know our wishes for care whenever the likelihood of survival is limited. Let’s all plan ahead, especially if we as elders already know we’d rather not die at the hospital, suffer on a ventilator, and waste resources better suited to someone else. There are always choices every step of the way.
Please review your Advance Directive; or, if you don’t have one, do one, and talk it over with your family. Here are just two of the many free versions online: The University of Virginia’s site is http://www.virginiaadvancedirectives.org/picking-an-ad-form.html, and Sentara’s site is www.sentara.com/charlottesville-virginia/patientguide/advance-care-planning.
Kate Fraleigh
Charlottesville
Additional references:
http://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2020/02/study-72000-covid-19-patients-finds-23-death-rate
