Mallek should be the choice
Let’s not exchange an effective, proven public servant for a neophyte.
Often, elected officials lack the skills necessary to competently manage the public’s business. This isn’t the case with Ann Mallek, Albemarle County supervisor. When a citizen seeks help with a problem, Mallek listens carefully, asks questions, spends time researching the issue and develops an understanding of what is involved and what should be done.
Evidence of this approach can be seen in the recent mysterious noise problem, which went on for months, that disturbed the residents of Old Trail and surrounding community in western Albemarle. Mallek pushed to determine the source of the problem; the irritating hum was the result of equipment at Yancey Lumber Corporation.
Moreover, Mallek’s keen knowledge of local affairs was on display in the Senior Statesmen of Virginia forum with Steve Harvey. Mallek detailed the specific use of state funds, whereas Harvey had little understanding of the funding formula for the Biscuit Run Park project.
Clearly, Mallek has an expert’s grasp of the vast number of issues facing her constituents, and she approaches all issues in a non-partisan manner. Ann Mallek serves all of the county’s citizens in a fair and balanced manner. She is not the puppet of specific interests.
The choice between Ann Mallek and Steve Harvey is clear; we need to re-elect Mallek. She is a problem solver and a dedicated public servant, and she possesses a profound knowledge of the issues facing Albemarle County. We mustn’t be complacent and expect Albemarle County to continue to be a great place to live if we don’t turn out to vote. Go to the polls and make the wise choice on Nov. 5.
Hugh Meagher
Albemarle County
