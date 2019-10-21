Ann Mallek has been an effective and accessible supervisor for both rural and growth-area residents in Albemarle County’s White Hall District, and I urge readers to vote for her on Nov. 5.
As a farmer, she understands the challenges rural area residents face, and according to her own website she led the effort to ensure that the county’s land-use tax deferral program is well managed, among many other accomplishments.
In Crozet, growth is now creating serious pressures on infrastructure and schools. Ann works tirelessly with citizens to address those issues, and to ensure that Crozet retain its small-town feel in the face of this growth.
Contrast Ann’s work with that of her opponent, Steve Harvey, whose website issues page, as of this writing, does not even mention Crozet — a burgeoning population center that could grow to 18,000 people (Page 54, Crozet Master Plan, adopted 2010). I think it says a lot about the representation Crozet will get when none of its challenges are even mentioned in Mr. Harvey’s list of issue priorities on his website.
This is not a time to elect someone with no experience on local boards or the Crozet Community Advisory Committee, and with a stated economic development goal of “deregulation.”
Managing growth in our district is challenging enough as it is, and there is no reason to speed it up with getting rid of the regulations that give citizens some peace of mind that their tax dollars are at work protecting their safety, the quiet enjoyment of their home, and the environment.
This is an important election if you want to move forward with deliberate planning and careful attention to our environment. Please vote for Ann on Nov. 5.
Mary T. Rice
Albemarle County
References:
https://www.albemarle.org/upload/images/Forms_Center/Departments/Community_Development/Forms/Crozet_Master_Plan/Chapter_8-Implementation_10-13-10.pdf
