City Manager Tarron Richardson’s knee-jerk response to Charlottesville Fire Department union representative Greg Wright is telling (“Richardson, firefighter trade barbs in heated email exchange,” The Daily Progress, March 6). It’s a classic example of an emotional response that should have been filed away and revisited the next day when emotions had subsided.

It’s unsettling that Charlottesville’s highest executive lacks such self-discipline and good judgment. Moreover, his flaunting of his advanced education — done apparently to put a subordinate in his place — speaks to his arrogance and insecurity.

While fire department understaffing appears to be a legitimate issue deserving of further attention, equally important of attention by the City Council is an assessment of whether Richardson is the right person for the job. Richardson may have the credentials to manage Charlottesville, but it appears he is seriously lacking in his ability to lead with a servant’s heart.

Derik L. Rice

Greene County

