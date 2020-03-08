Regarding the March 6 front-page story about the email exchange between a firefighter and the Charlottesville city manager (“Richardson, firefighter trade barbs in heated email exchange,” The Daily Progress), I am shocked to see that we have a city manager who is not an objective professional willing to have a fact-based dialogue with an ordinary citizen.
After all, says the manager, he has a PhD and knows how to run a government. No other citizen has those qualifications; therefore, apparently no citizen needs to be listened to, even though the citizen might know more than the city manager about the working conditions in the job the citizen does day-by-day.
And the citizen cannot be critical of a black manager — the manager will not "stand for" it.
And so we have a city manager — the non-elected chief executive — who cannot be questioned.
David RePass
Charlottesville
