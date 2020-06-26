If Congress passes this next giant COVID-19 rescue bill but doesn’t require, at the same time, that the federal government unite all the states in a scientific-based strategy, set by the experts and with zero politics, then we are not only wasting crucial time and wasting massive amounts of money, we are facilitating the darkest winter in American history — and many Americans who did not have to will die.
It is clear that President Trump has refused the lead the nation. But that is no excuse to sit back and watch chaos, American suffering, and insanity unfold, making periodic press releases repeating sentiments we all know.
This bill is the perfect stage. Democrats should be heard loud and clear. Show moral leadership and tenacity. Be the headlines. Stand up!
Richard Hazard
Charlottesville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.