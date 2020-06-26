If Congress passes this next giant COVID-19 rescue bill but doesn’t require, at the same time, that the federal government unite all the states in a scientific-based strategy, set by the experts and with zero politics, then we are not only wasting crucial time and wasting massive amounts of money, we are facilitating the darkest winter in American history — and many Americans who did not have to will die.

It is clear that President Trump has refused the lead the nation. But that is no excuse to sit back and watch chaos, American suffering, and insanity unfold, making periodic press releases repeating sentiments we all know.

This bill is the perfect stage. Democrats should be heard loud and clear. Show moral leadership and tenacity. Be the headlines. Stand up! 

Richard Hazard

Charlottesville

Information link: https://www.cnbc.com/2020/05/12/coronavirus-updates-house-democrats-unveil-3-trillion-relief-bill.html

