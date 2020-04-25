The Charlottesville-Albemarle community has really stepped up to help the residents and staff of Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge, a not-for-profit senior care community of 450 residents on Pantops Mountain in Albemarle County. Like other retirement communities, we are working very hard to keep all who live and work here safe from this virus, and the kindness of others has truly made a difference. This is a letter of thanks.
» To the anonymous donor who dropped off over 300 gift certificates to area restaurants for our staff members. Nurses, CNAs, cleaning and laundry workers, cooks, wait staff and delivery drivers each received a $50 treat.
» To the Virginia State Police for the gift of face shields. These will give our health-care workers extra protection.
» To the UVa Medical students for writing cards to each of our residents. Many days will be brightened!
» To the small army of seamstresses, residents of Westminster-Canterbury, who have sewn more than 700 cloth masks to provide added protection for each resident and staff member. Your effort has made everyone safer.
We are grateful to live in a community where kindness and generosity abound!
Erin M. Garvey
Albemarle County
