In the tradition of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” I hope University of Virginia President Jim Ryan is visited this Veterans Day by three spirits.

The Ghost of Veterans Past shall take him to Bunker Hill, Gettysburg, Belleau Wood, Utah Beach, the banks of the Chosin Reservoir, and Khe Sanh. And as he walks the blood-soaked, hallowed ground, the ranks of those who have come before will stand in silent reproach.

The Ghost of Veterans Present shall take him to countless Veterans Administration hospitals, to the streets and to homes of current veterans, where he can see firsthand the pain and despair of those who have been forgotten. From this spirit, I pray Mr. Ryan will come to understand what makes far too many of them decide to take their lives.

The Ghost of Veterans Future shall stand before him and say, "Despite your disrespect, despite you trivializing all that I will do, despite your callous disregard of what I stand for, I will stand! I will answer the call, and I will not turn my back on this nation and the freedoms it grants, for I understand."

I also pray that — not unlike Ebenezer Scrooge — Mr. Ryan, too, is moved by the spirits and will amend his ways and that, going forward, he will honor those who answer and continue to answer the call, for they pay a heavy price so that he doesn't have to.

Lee Leonard

Albemarle County

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments