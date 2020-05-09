I think we can agree that a large segment of the Albemarle-Charlottesville population is one of the following:
» Wealthy.
» In jobs not seriously affected by stay-at-home orders.
» Able to work at home with no significant loss of income.
If you are in one of these privileged groups, please do not complain to your friends or ask people not to shop at establishments trying to open early.
To you, their motive may be just to make a buck. Others may think their motive has something to do with survival.
Dan Traub
Albemarle County
