Sen. Mitch McConnell, Senate majority leader, says that the House impeachment process was rushed, unfair and partisan.
The response of a responsible leader who really believed this criticism of the House would be to counterbalance the House's errors with a deliberative, thorough trial in the Senate — bringing forward witnesses, documentary evidence and testimony to make clear whether the president should be acquitted or removed from office.
But McConnell is doing the opposite — promising a quick, superficial process in a hurry to exonerate Trump. This is a process that copies exactly his criticism of the House. Shame on him.
Janis Richter
Madison County
