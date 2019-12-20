Sen. Mitch McConnell, Senate majority leader, says that the House impeachment process was rushed, unfair and partisan.

The response of a responsible leader who really believed this criticism of the House would be to counterbalance the House's errors with a deliberative, thorough trial in the Senate — bringing forward witnesses, documentary evidence and testimony to make clear whether the president should be acquitted or removed from office.

But McConnell is doing the opposite — promising a quick, superficial process in a hurry to exonerate Trump. This is a process that copies exactly his criticism of the House. Shame on him.

Janis Richter

Madison County

Reference: www.startribune.com/after-vote-pelosi-stokes-impeachment-trial-uncertainty/566333492/

