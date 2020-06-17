The bicycle-pedestrian shared-use plan for Rt. 20 not only is unhealthy for the trees, it is also unsafe and unhealthy for people.
The various intersections that must be crossed are all dangerous. The planned crosswalk at Quarry Road is particularly risky, as it is at a blind curve. To get across the bridge, one has to walk in the road. Even with a guard rail, one will be only a few feet from speeding traffic. One also has to cross both off and on ramps from or to Interstate 64. Even with bells and whistles, these are not safe.
I have worked in the median. It is terrible and stressful. The speeding cars and trucks, including semis, make this a nerve-racking place. The noise level can be ear-shattering. And the gas fumes from these vehicles are toxic. This is unhealthy.
Why are we even thinking about having families and children walking almost a mile in the middle of a four-lane highway? Will the next step be to have pedestrian trails in the medians of U.S. 29 and I-64? I hope not.
So, to ensure the health of not only the trees but our fellow citizens, this plan should not be approved.
Kathy Nepote
Albemarle County
