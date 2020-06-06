In the early part of 1969, l returned from my military assignment in South Korea, having been reassigned to the Army Map Service in Washington, D.C.
Soon after arriving in D.C., on a bright sunny Saturday, I stood on the corner of Wisconsin Avenue and M Street watching military jeeps, with 30-caliber machine guns mounted on them, patrolling the streets of Georgetown. Above the rooftops hovered Army Huey helicopters with the side bay doors open and M60 machine guns protruding, aimed down at the gathering anti-war protestors.
This had been Nixon's attempt to threaten and control the massive protests against the Vietnam War and against him. It did not work. That weekend, thousands gathered to hold candlelight marches at the White House, the monuments, and The Mall.
I never thought for a second that l would again witness such tactics against the very citizens of our country expressing their constitutional rights. And just as Nixon was forced to resign, it is now time for Donald Trump to resign or to be removed.
Robert Holewinski
Albemarle County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.