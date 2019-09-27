‘Militia’ key to 2nd Amendment
The Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states, “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
My dictionary defines “militia” as “A citizen army as distinct from a body of professional soldiers. A military force that is not part of a regular army and is subject to call for service in an emergency. The whole body of physically fit male civilians eligible by law for military service.”
It seems logical that anyone has the right to bear arms; however, it should be to be part of a “well-regulated militia.” Gun owners, especially “male civilians,” should be required to register their arms so the government would know who it can call upon for “service in an emergency.” The government could then reimburse those called up for service for their expenses, such as ammunition expended.
Howard Ziemer
Albemarle County
Reference: American Heritage Dictionary
Second College Edition
