Conservative mindset: Freedom
The liberal mindset is to sit around the campfire and share equally in the nuts and berries, happily indulging in group think.
A conservative leaves the group to go off and find his own nuts and berries. He doesn’t even care for his own company. He cares about being free to stake out his own future.
This was the mindset of our Founders. God help us now.
David W. Campbell
Nelson County
