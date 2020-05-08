As a psychologist, I’m inclined to encourage others to institute positive behaviors in order to manage emotional symptoms.
When we received word that our children’s schools were closing, I signed up for Duo Lingo (“let’s all learn a new language!”), bought a 25-pound bag of flour, and ordered a ukulele. I immediately started doing online fitness classes to keep in shape. My kids seemed happy to start distance learning, and my husband’s writing was going well. We are lucky to be healthy and financially secure.
Six weeks later, we are eating cookies every day. Unless he received an in-person wake-up call, my son has slept through his morning classes. My daughter is begging to visit friends but will settle for an essentials trip to Target. We are watching “Curb Your Enthusiasm” as a family. I take a nap or a bath every afternoon. My husband and I are working on our languages, but the ukulele never arrived.
We are navigating the unknown. We must be more patient with ourselves and each other. When the kids argue, I am grateful that they are interacting with same-aged peers. I try put on my psychologist cap and listen to my family. Just listen … to what is said, and what is left unsaid. I validate, name the feelings that are in the room without offering advice or solutions. Because I have no advice and there are no solutions. I, too, am lonely, and frustrated, and afraid.
My tendency, a product of my temperament and my clinical training is to “do.” But now is not the time for doing. Do what you can — exercise when you are able, but there’s no shame in a nap. Help the kids with their schoolwork, but if it’s not up to pre-COVID expectations, submit it anyway. All bets are off now. What you do today doesn’t prevent you from taking a different approach tomorrow. You are doing the best you can.
I hear the timer going off. My cookies are ready.
Heather Veague
Albemarle County
