What do we want out of these protests? What can be a defining solution to injustice and inequality?
As an educator, I resonate with the “defund the police” slogans.
African American youth in the criminal justice system need the opportunity to re-enter and succeed in their education and strike a new path to life. Our mayors, governors, and taxpaying citizens can and should redirect monies to better support African Americans in their education.
In her book “Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools,” Monique Morris details the staggering obstacles black girls face with the law, school, and society. Here are a few statistics that illustrate the great needs of our African American youth:
» “About 58% of Black students…who [dropped put] were being educated in one of our nation’s highest-poverty, low-performing schools” (page 31).
» Unemployment for “Black women with less than a high school diploma is 20%, while the rate for Black women with a bachelor’s degree or higher it’s 6%” (page 32).
» 43% with “remedial education services in detention did not return to school after being released” (page 166).
» “81% of girls in the juvenile justice system suffer from a mental health disorder” (page 152).
» “More than 70% of girls in juvenile detention facilities have a history of trauma….” (page 136).
» “…60% have experienced rape or threat of rape” (page 136).
» “90% of girls in detention have experienced some form of sexual, emotional, or physical abuse” (page 137).
» Over 50% of girls in “state training school reported attempting suicide,…64% [of these] had attempted more than once” (page 155).
Better education is not the pursuit of higher test scores but rather a greater emphasis on mental health, valued and well-trained staff, greater adult-student ratio, culturally responsive methods, and trauma-sensitive policies.
As designed currently, high-needs public schools cannot adequately respond to the systematized lack of good-quality education for black students and their specific needs.
We need more schools, adults, counselors, teachers, training, and community support. We need our justice system to help guarantee the educational success of our fallen few. We need school systems that lead the charge to a higher value on black lives.
For those who say all lives matter, let’s start proving it. #Blackstudentsmatter
Wendy Winkler
Albemarle County
