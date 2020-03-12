Move to the battlefields
I have always thought that statues of generals belong on the battlefields where they fought. Virginia has many Civil War battlefields and surely they would appreciate Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson. I would also bet the money to move them could be raised privately.
Sara Dassance
Albemarle County
