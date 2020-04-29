Mutual respect is needed

Like many of you, I’m sure, I continue to try and wrap my brain around this coronavirus pandemic. I’m still unsure about how I feel, but do know I have one thing figured out: No matter how we personally feel, we need to respect the reaction of others.

Even if I may not be but so concerned personally, I do have to respect that another citizen might not want me anywhere near them. It’s the right thing to do.

Here’s hoping that our representatives at all levels of government apply this lesson to our many other concerns. No matter how they may feel about hot-button issues such as abortion, gun rights, or removing war memorials, they need to respect and honor the concerns of all citizens.

This would mean not playing partisan politics and pushing personal agendas. It’s the right thing to do.

David Rhodes

Albemarle County

