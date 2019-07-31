I had the unique privilege of watching more than 70 individuals, two of whom are long-time friends, become citizens on July 4 at the naturalization ceremony held at Monticello.
I have lived in the area since 2001 and have always admired this celebration with Thomas Jefferson’s ideals and home as the backdrop.
This distinctive celebration of freedom and being part of this great country, however, was turned sour by Khizr Kahn’s speech. He started out well, with notes of patriotism, but eased into self-aggrandizement and his personal politics.
Even though I knew of Mr. Kahn’s politics, I was hopefully expectant that he would be both professional and personally respectful to our newest of citizens by simply sharing what is good about the country and the role that we all play as citizens to make it even better.
Mr. Kahn made several statements about the current divisiveness in this country, and on this we agree. However, he seems blind to the fact that his speech on July 4 only served to further divide. Rather than focusing on what we have in common, he highlighted the differences.
We were there to celebrate people who chose to become citizens of this great country, not to be subjected to individual ideology. In my opinion, this was disrespectful to our newest of citizens which is the reason we gathered: to honor and celebrate, not to pick and divide.
In closing, I am compelled from a deep place in my heart to express sorrow to Mr. and Mrs. Kahn for the loss they most appropriately continue to grieve — that of their son, a U.S. Army captain who was killed in Iraq. I thank them both for the service of their son to this country.
Adam Downing
Albemarle County