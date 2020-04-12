Capt. Brett Crozier, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, demonstrated decisive, well-reasoned leadership under pressure. He strongly requested prompt assistance from the Navy for the COVID-19 infection spreading through his crew, who live and work in a very crowded environment. Drastic problems call for drastic action.
His prompt response to COVID-19 on his ship was meant to mitigate spreading illness, and potentially death, among his crew. Widespread illness in the crew would interfere with the Roosevelt's essential mission.
He deserved positive recognition from his superiors. Instead, he received a major slap in the face. Not from his uniformed superiors, who are routinely supposed to handle such matters. But rather from a political appointee who might have been acting at the behest of President Trump, although the administration denies it.
Personally, I had 20 years of active duty in the Navy, retiring as a captain and served briefly on the Theodore Roosevelt.
Harry L. Parlette
Albemarle County
References:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/acting-navy-secretary-resigns-after-calling-ousted-aircraft-carrier-captain-stupid/ar-BB12hGZ0?li=BBnb7Kz
