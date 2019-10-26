A letter to the editor on Oct. 18 ("2nd Amendment confirms existing right," The Daily Progress) defends gun ownership by quoting the 17th-century philosopher John Locke. While Locke had an influence on the men who wrote our Constitution and the Bill of Rights, he certainly did not write those documents. To force fit a constitutional interpretation around Locke's notions is at variance with how "strict constructionists" usually interpret these documents. At least that's what strict constructionists claim to do, until they want to expand the Constitution's meaning to suit their own purposes.
The Second Amendment's actual wording, in the version authenticated by Thomas Jefferson himself, says: "A well regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed."
The Founding Fathers' intent should be clear in “A well regulated militia.” Able-bodied male citizens of the time were expected to be members of a militia, regulated by state governments, and to drill, follow general orders, the orders of responsible officers and, at need, provide for the common defense. Modern gun advocates conveniently ignore the "well regulated militia" phrase and focus only on private gun ownership.
The Second Amendment says nothing about random gun owners having private arsenals of assault weapons, concealed or open-carry handguns, extended magazines, silencers, Teflon-coated bullets or any of the other modern paraphernalia that strict constructionist gun advocates demand as a right.
Garth Groff
Charlottesville
