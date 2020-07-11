The June 29 letter to the editor headlined “Virginia’s gun laws improve significantly” (The Daily Progress) ended with: "These and other [new Virginia] laws will not only foster a culture of gun sense and responsibility but prevent gun crime and violence, and save lives.”
It still amazes me that someone might feel safer with laws aimed at responsible, lawful gun owners.
I have yet to see a crime where the perpetrator followed the law.
So what is the purpose is of these new laws?
James T. Stadelmaier
Albemarle County
