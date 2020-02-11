Belvedere Center needs bus service
The Center at Belvedere (formerly The Senior Center) is expected to open in April. Sadly, members and visitors who depend on Charlottesville Area Transit have no idea on how they will get there. Buses do not serve the Belvedere location.
Donated funds for the relocated and enlarged facility included public money from local citizens — both in direct donations and through local governing bodies (Albemarle County, for example, pledged $2 million if The Center met certain conditions).
It is time for CAT to do what it is designed to do as a public service: provide citizens a way to get to and from publicly supported services and activities, such as those at The Center at Belvedere. Simultaneously, CAT will show potential riders that service can be designed to accommodate everyone.
Virginia C. Roy
Albemarle County
