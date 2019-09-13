The story in the Aug. 30 Daily Progress, “UVa will sell alcohol at the home football games,” was sad.
Will UVa be responsible for accidents caused by too much alcohol consumption at home games, resulting in injury and possible death?
Athletic Director Carla Williams’ reason for this decision is not acceptable. “We’re committed to improve the game-day experience for our fans,” she said.
The best way to improve game-day experience is to have better coaching and more winning. UVa needs more coaches comparable to Tony Bennett, who knows how to coach and, more importantly, how to set and require a high standard for both play and sportsmanship. He does all this, and let’s observe the results: a national championship.
I suggest she reconsider her decision.
Bob C. Durham
Albemarle County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.