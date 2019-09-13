The story in the Aug. 30 Daily Progress, “UVa will sell alcohol at the home football games,” was sad.

Will UVa be responsible for accidents caused by too much alcohol consumption at home games, resulting in injury and possible death?

Athletic Director Carla Williams’ reason for this decision is not acceptable. “We’re committed to improve the game-day experience for our fans,” she said.

The best way to improve game-day experience is to have better coaching and more winning. UVa needs more coaches comparable to Tony Bennett, who knows how to coach and, more importantly, how to set and require a high standard for both play and sportsmanship. He does all this, and let’s observe the results: a national championship.

I suggest she reconsider her decision.

Bob C. Durham

Albemarle County

