Non-union members get a free ride
Re: the Dec. 1 Daily Progress editorial, “Law preserving freedom of action should stay,” supporting right-to-work laws:
Workers in right-to-work states who choose not to join unions still benefit from the wages and benefits that those unions negotiate. They also have the right to have the union represent them if they have a grievance. But they pay none of the costs.
Freedom to choose not to join unions would be very different if it came with a cost (non-union wages and benefits) along with the benefit of not paying dues.
A better name for such laws would be “right to benefit from wage and benefits packages negotiated by unions without having to pay dues while underming the ability of those unions to negotiate.” Admittedly a bit cumbersome for a name, but a lot more accurate.
The evidence shows that wages in states with right-to-work laws are about 3 percent lower (approximately $1,550 a year) than in states that do not have such laws (Elise Gould and Will Kimball, Economic Policy Institute, April 22, 2015).
I would also note that we are currently engaged in a trade war with China in an effort to bring “good” (i.e., manufacturing) jobs back to the United States. Although I am no fan of China’s trade policies, it is important to recognize that manufacturing accounts for only 8% of total U.S. employment, and that share was declining for years due to automation long before China became a factor. Nevertheless, there is no shortage of jobs, as the U.S. economy is currently at full employment.
Why are the 70 percent of U.S. jobs in the private service sector not considered to be as “good” as those in manufacturing? Because wages and benefits are generally lower. And why is that? Primarily because the rate of unionization is much lower than in manufacturing.
We need more unionization, not less. Unions are not perfect. But do we want to let the perfect be the enemy of the good? With inequality high and growing worse, do we want to support policies that undermine the ability of workers to get companies pay them their fair share? Right-to-work is not about freedom, it is about free-loading. And it is not good for workers.
Jane Haltmaier
Orange County
