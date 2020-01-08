I am writing in concern that the Affordable Care Act will shut down. If that happens, I will be deeply affected.
I am a 60-year-old woman who is a widow. I had always worked, made a living and had health care through work — until a series of events has changed my life.
My husband, a college-educated man, always maintained six-figure jobs that also provided us with insurance. As time went on, I found out he had bipolar disorder. After 18 years, he was fired. He became depressed and began a manic spending spree. I tried to get him help; no success.
He found a job in another state, and I rarely saw him. He went on a downward spiral, ran up major debt, and lost jobs due to his mental state or the economy. One day, he left, took a job overseas, then, was fired yet again. (We were separated at the time.) He returned, only to disappear. And then, one day, the police called from another state. My husband had committed suicide by police.
I have been diagnosed with PTSD and adrenal fatigue. I tried to continue to work, but my health kept deteriorating. When I cut back my hours, I lost my insurance. Eventually, due to severe fatigue, anxiety and tremors, I had to quit my job. I looked into private insurance and was quoted $800 to $1,200 per month.
The day the ACA was enacted, I was beyond thankful. I have been on it for a few years. I have never had issues with it. I am also starting to feel better and now work part-time. I would end up bed ridden and unable to work at all without the ACA.
Save and fix the ACA!
Cheryl Ann Morrison
Charlottesville
