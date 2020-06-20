Let’s remember that the police officers went to school with us, live in our neighborhoods and go to church with us; their children play with our children, and their families watch Fourth of July parades and fireworks with us.
They have taken an oath to uphold the laws of this country. The restraint they have shown is extraordinary, while protesters are breaking curfew laws some of our cities are being looted and burned. This restraint has taken place also when they have had bricks, stones, other missiles, and all types of debris thrown at them.
The police should be applauded, not crucified, by the media.
All of us, every time we see a police officer, should say “thank you,” and clap our hands.
Doug Mackall
Albemarle County
