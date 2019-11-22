The stories we tell define us — they set a trajectory and define the possibilities and parameters of our present and future.
The race-based disparities in income, health and education outcomes, housing access and incarceration rates that plague the Charlottesville-Albemarle community today are no accident. They are the inevitable outcomes of the lie of white supremacy, a story that is told in many ways, not least by the statues that stand watch over us — Robert E. Lee, Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, Thomas Jefferson and the nameless Confederate soldier in front of the Albemarle County courthouse — actively telling us who holds a place of honor in our community, who matters and who does not.
The story of white supremacy, once embraced by the city fathers, is one we no longer wish to tell. Charlottesville voted to take the Confederate statues down and fought for the right to do so in court. Both the city and the county have requested that the state legislature empower localities to remove these statues. The statues are now imposed upon us by a mistaken judiciary and a recalcitrant legislature.
Stories matter. It is time for both Charlottesville and Albemarle to be able to tell a new, more equitable and inclusive narrative about who this community values today. It is time for us to set a new trajectory, one in which a future without race-based disparities is possible.
In the 2019 session, members of the General Assembly will once again consider legislation empowering local communities to remove Confederate statues. Call them. Write. Show up. Push for the right to tell a truer story so that a better future will become possible.
As Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. reminds us, “We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope.”
Keep pushing, Charlottesville and Albemarle — push for the end of race-based disparities and for the end of the lie that underpins them. As Thomas Carlyle said, “No lie can live forever.” Push.
Sarah Malpass
Charlottesville
