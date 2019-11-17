In 1968, I was faced with a dilemma: I was opposed to the war, and yet my country called me to service. My teenage brain believed that my opposition to the war was a political decision, while my duty to my country was a moral obligation. I enlisted and served in Vietnam.

I believe that every Republican is now faced with a similar decision: Support the decisions and behaviors of our president or defend and preserve our Constitution.

The first choice is a political one: If Vice President Pence became president, there would still be a Republican president and, in due course, a Republican vice president. The institutional power of the Republican Party would not have changed, nor the policies the party espouses. Donald Trump would be free to pursue re-election. In my point of view, these are all political consequences.

The Constitution provides for the entire impeachment process as the method of defining high crimes and misdemeanors. For me this is a moral issue: Will we make full use of the constitutional process or not? Don’t tell me that refusing to read and debate these questions in public is a morally defensible choice.

Thomas G. Craig

Charlottesville

