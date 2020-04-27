In the current atmosphere, it's nice to be reminded of the feeling of enduring optimism that comes from being a loyal fan of a sports program. University of Virginia athletics are a source of great joy and pride for the community — students, athletes and supporters alike.
Releasing the updated logos was well-timed, a respite to celebrate the strong legacy and bullish anticipation of upcoming Virginia athletic events.
The new stylized sabre logo is a smart update of a classic and recognizable symbol of the program with a nod to history. It’s unfortunate to see the other new logos, those of the cavalier, move from a timeless and sophisticated aesthetic to busy, overly complicated, trendy designs.
In these new logos, there is a failure to respect the tradition of brilliant simplicity distinguished by previous motifs representing the Cavaliers. It abandons gravitas in favor of a cartoon-like character who also, in his ambiguous pose, appears head down as if he may be in a position of surrender or, at best, is in a perplexing physical position, more tangled than strong.
Custom collegiate sports logos should be about more than marketing. Even as it evolves, a logo necessarily aligns with the legacy and identity of the team and the university itself, evoking nostalgia and hope at once.
At UVa, the student-athlete has a tradition of being daring and fearless while humble, altruistic and intelligent. A tradition that is immutable and not fashioned for a revenue generating style of the day.
Choosing a trendy label not only pilfers a timeless aesthetic, it also fails to stand out among overly homogenized branding. The ethos of the University of Virginia has greater breadth and depth than trends; so, too, should its distinctive emblems.
Cassandra Dovel
Albemarle County
