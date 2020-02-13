Contact your state senator to oppose House Bill 177. This bill surrenders your vote to the votes in other states. Read the pdf available at the Division of Legislative Services, especially the third and seventh paragraphs of Article III (http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?201+ful+HB177).
Member states of National Popular Vote Interstate Compact must assign all electoral votes to the candidate with the highest number of votes in the member states, regardless of how the vote in their own state turns out. This effectively disenfranchises states that have close elections.
The current 16 members include populous states such as California, New York and Illinois.
Virginia has become a one-party state. Which is why such bad bills are being passed.
Others to oppose: SB353, which places added restrictions on outdoor shooting ranges; SB240, which would allow firearms to be taken away from “persons posing substantial risk” but offers insufficient protections against erroneous, false or malicious accusations regarding that risk.
David Wright
Madison County
References:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.