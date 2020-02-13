Contact your state senator to oppose House Bill 177. This bill surrenders your vote to the votes in other states. Read the pdf available at the Division of Legislative Services, especially the third and seventh paragraphs of Article III (http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?201+ful+HB177).

Member states of National Popular Vote Interstate Compact must assign all electoral votes to the candidate with the highest number of votes in the member states, regardless of how the vote in their own state turns out. This effectively disenfranchises states that have close elections.

The current 16 members include populous states such as California, New York and Illinois.

Virginia has become a one-party state. Which is why such bad bills are being passed.

Others to oppose: SB353, which places added restrictions on outdoor shooting ranges; SB240, which would allow firearms to be taken away from “persons posing substantial risk” but offers insufficient protections against erroneous, false or malicious accusations regarding that risk.

David Wright

Madison County

